Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Takes part in practice Tuesday
Hayward (back) will go through portions of Tuesday's practice, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.
Hayward sat out the Celtics' preseason finale with a sore lower back, but the absence was always considered to be precautionary. The fact that Hayward is taking the floor for Tuesday's practice -- even if he's somewhat limited -- backs that up and means he should be at full strength in time for the regular season opener in exactly a week. Look for Hayward to slot into a stacked starting five that will also feature Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford.
