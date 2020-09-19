The Celtics have "significant optimism" that Hayward (ankle) will be able to make his return Saturday against the Heat for Game 3, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hayward is still officially questionable, but it sounds like he's expected to be available barring any setbacks in pregame warmups. He's missed about a month due to a severely sprained ankle, having not played since Game 1 against the 76ers. Assuming Hayward is cleared, there's a possibility he'll be on a minutes limit, and he may come off the bench.