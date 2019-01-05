Hayward scored 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, eight assists and a block in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 114-93 win over the Mavericks.

With Marcus Morris (neck) and Kyrie Irving (eye) both in street clothes, Hayward saw a starter's workload for the second straight game and responded with another big performance, very nearly collecting his first career triple-double. The 28-year-old usual bench role when everyone is healthy puts a firm cap on his fantasy production, but Hayward is demonstrating that he can still carry an NBA club as he did in Utah when he gets the chance.

