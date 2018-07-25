Celtics' Gordon Hayward: To be cleared for 5-on-5 work in August

Hayward (ankle) is expected to begin 5-on-5 work in August, Fred Katz of MassLive.com reports.

Hayward resumed basketball activities at the start of July and is apparently able to "complete linear sprints and come to a full stop without any pain" now. He continues to progress without any sort of setbacks and the current plan is for him to be at full speed and going through 5-on-5 work come August. The Celtics don't open up training camp until September, so if all goes well with Hayward's final few steps in the recovery process, he should be a full-go for the start of camp.