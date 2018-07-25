Celtics' Gordon Hayward: To be cleared for 5-on-5 work in August
Hayward (ankle) is expected to begin 5-on-5 work in August, Fred Katz of MassLive.com reports.
Hayward resumed basketball activities at the start of July and is apparently able to "complete linear sprints and come to a full stop without any pain" now. He continues to progress without any sort of setbacks and the current plan is for him to be at full speed and going through 5-on-5 work come August. The Celtics don't open up training camp until September, so if all goes well with Hayward's final few steps in the recovery process, he should be a full-go for the start of camp.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Resumes basketball activities•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Hopes to begin running in July•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Expected at full strength by August•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Underwent minor ankle surgery•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Could be ready within two months•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Progresses to jogging on court•
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...