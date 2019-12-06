Celtics' Gordon Hayward: To practice with team Sunday
Hayward (hand) is on track to practice with the rest of the team Sunday, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Hayward has been cleared to take part in some non-contact portions of practice to this point, but he'll take another big step forward if he's indeed cleared to run the floor with the rest of his squad. Head coach Brad Stevens added earlier in the day that Hayward is on track to return to game action prior to Christmas Day.
