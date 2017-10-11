Play

Celtics' Gordon Hayward: To start Wednesday

Hayward (rest) will draw the start during the team's preseason finale against the Hornets on Wednesday.

Hayward didn't play Monday for a rest day. It's possible he sees significant run Wednesday, as it marks the team's last exhibition game before the real thing against the Cavaliers to open the season. Making sure the starters are on the same page could be a priority.

