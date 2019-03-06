Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Torches Warriors with 30 points
Hayward finished with 30 points (12-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 128-95 victory over the Warriors.
Hayward came out of nowhere to score 30 points against a helpless Warriors outfit, his highest points total since back on January 3rd. He had scored a combined 27 points in his previous five games, making this performance hard to trust. The Celtics inflicted the Warriors worst loss of the season and flashed their championship credentials. Hayward may have been dropped in a number of leagues and while we would need to see this a few more times, he is worth picking up to see how things develop.
