Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Two weeks away from traveling
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Saturday that Hayward (ankle) will require at least two more weeks of rehab before the forward is allowed to join the team on road trips, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Stevens' comments don't have any bearing on Hayward's recovery timeline, as the 27-year-old remains limited to conditioning and strength training on an anti-gravity treadmill and doesn't appear particularly close to resuming on-court work. The Celtics haven't officially shut down Hayward for the rest of 2017-18, but even if he progresses quicker than anticipated in the next few months, the forward would likely only be an option for the playoffs rather than at any point during the regular season.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Doing work on anti-gravity treadmill•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: No longer in ankle brace•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Out of walking boot•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Removal of walking boot weeks away•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Hard cast removed, now in boot•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...