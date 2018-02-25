Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Two weeks away from traveling

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Saturday that Hayward (ankle) will require at least two more weeks of rehab before the forward is allowed to join the team on road trips, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Stevens' comments don't have any bearing on Hayward's recovery timeline, as the 27-year-old remains limited to conditioning and strength training on an anti-gravity treadmill and doesn't appear particularly close to resuming on-court work. The Celtics haven't officially shut down Hayward for the rest of 2017-18, but even if he progresses quicker than anticipated in the next few months, the forward would likely only be an option for the playoffs rather than at any point during the regular season.