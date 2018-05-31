Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Underwent minor ankle surgery

Hayward (ankle) underwent a minor ankle procedure Wednesday to remove the screws from his broken fibula and is expected to resume basketball activities in six-to-eight weeks and be ready for training camp, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports

The procedure Hayward underwent was due to the discomfort the screws in Hayward's surgically repaired fibula. The surgery doesn't seem to be anything serious as he is still expected to be ready for training camp. Hayward was progressing prior to the procedure, as he had begun playing one-on-one. The Celtics will likely be very cautious with Hayward, so their expectations for him to be back for training camp indicates that Hayward is progressing well.