Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Unlikely to play Friday
Hayward (knee) is considered doubtful for Friday's matchup against the Jazz, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
A bruised right knee will likely keep Hayward out for a second straight contest. Assuming that's the case, Grant Williams and Semi Ojeleye continue to be candidates to see expanded roles.
