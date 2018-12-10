Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Unlikely to play Monday
Hayward is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to an illness.
The severity of the illness remains unclear, but it sounds like it will force Hayward to miss at least one contest. Jayson Tatum and Semi Ojeleye should benefit from increased run with Hayward unavailable. His next chance to take the court will come Wednesday against the Wizards.
