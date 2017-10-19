Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Unlikely to return this season

Hayward (ankle) is not expected to return this season, Mark Murphy of The Boston Herald reports.

According to Hayward's agent Mark Bartelstein, it's unrealistic to expect the star forward to be on the court again this season. Hayward did undergo successful surgery Wednesday night, however, and will begin rehabbing immediately in Boston. While it'll surely be a long recovery for Hayward, there is no reason to believe he won't be ready for the start of training camp next season. In his absence, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart will continue to see extended minutes on the wing.