Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Will be rested Monday vs. Philadelphia

Hayward will be rested for Monday's game against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Brad Stevens will rest a number of his regulars Monday, so expect Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier, among others, to pick up increased minutes. Hayward's last chance to tune up for the regular season will come Wednesday in Charlotte.

