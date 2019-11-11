Hayward (hand) will undergo surgery Monday on his fractured left hand, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

There was some hope that as Hayward met with a specialist in New York on Monday, surgery would not be required. But it's been determined that a procedure is the best course of action, so Hayward will undergo surgery Monday afternoon in an effort to begin the recovery process as quickly as possible. Woj notes that a timetable is expected to be available following the surgery, but Hayward is likely looking at an extended absence that could span several months. For reference, the Warriors' Stephen Curry, who also suffered a broken left hand, is expected to miss three months.