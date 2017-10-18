Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Will undergo surgery Wednesday

Hayward (ankle) will undergo surgery Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hayward suffered both a dislocated ankle and a fractured tibia during the team's regular-season opener Tuesday, and he's opted to undergo surgery right away. The Celtics are expected to update his timetable for a return following surgery, so we should have a good idea by the end of Wednesday or early Thursday regarding whether or not Hayward will be able to return at some point this season. In the meantime, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier are all expected to benefit from his absence.