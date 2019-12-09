Hayward (hand) will start and won't have a minute restriction Monday against the Cavaliers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Hayward will make his return to action after a 13-game absence due to a fractured right hand. The plan is for the veteran to hit the ground running, and the Celtics hope he'll pick up where he left off before the injury, when he was averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 31.1 minutes per contest.