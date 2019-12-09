Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Won't have minutes cap in return
Hayward (hand) will start and won't have a minute restriction Monday against the Cavaliers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Hayward will make his return to action after a 13-game absence due to a fractured right hand. The plan is for the veteran to hit the ground running, and the Celtics hope he'll pick up where he left off before the injury, when he was averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 31.1 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Cleared to return Monday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Eyeing return Monday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Could return Monday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Closing in on return•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: To practice with team Sunday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Could return before Christmas•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...