Hayward (foot) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

The 29-year-old was considered questionable with left foot soreness after posting 23 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 35 minutes Wednesday versus the Magic, and he won't be available for Friday's contest. Grant Williams could make his way into the starting five in Hayward's absence.

