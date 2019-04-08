Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Won't play Tuesday
Hayward will sit out of Tuesday's game against Washington due to left ankle soreness, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The Celtics are giving the majority of their rotation players the night off in the final regular-season matchup, so there's very little concern about Hayward's ankle at this point. He's expected to be ready to go for the first game of the postseason this weekend.
