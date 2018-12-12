Hayward (illness) is out Wednesday against the Wizards, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Hayward will miss a second straight game while dealing with an illness. Jayson Tatum has benefited from Hayward's three other absences, averaging 40.9 fantasy points when Hayward is out. Marcus Morris, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart figure to see upticks in workload as well.

