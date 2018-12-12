Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Won't play Wednesday
Hayward (illness) is out Wednesday against the Wizards, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Hayward will miss a second straight game while dealing with an illness. Jayson Tatum has benefited from Hayward's three other absences, averaging 40.9 fantasy points when Hayward is out. Marcus Morris, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart figure to see upticks in workload as well.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Doubtful again Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Officially ruled out•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Explodes for 30 points Saturday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Plans to play Saturday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Leads bench with 14•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...