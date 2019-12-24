Hayward's recent struggles with a foot injury have been due to a nerve issue that he believes is related to his previous ankle fracture, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The issue has kept Hayward sidelined for the last three games. He's received three cortisone shots, the most recent of which appears to be having the desired effect. He remains hopeful that he'll be able to return to action on Christmas Day against the Raptors.