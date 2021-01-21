Williams eked out four points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one turnover in 16 minutes of run in Wednesday's 117-109 loss at Philadelphia.

With Jayson Tatum out (Covid-19), Williams has received three straight starts for Boston. Unfortunately, he hasn't done much with the opportunity. Over that span, Williams has averaged 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 0.3 steals over 21 minutes per contest. Boston doesn't expect gaudy stats from the second-year player, but this poor level of output is unacceptable. Williams and his Celtic teammates will look to turn things around on Friday with another match-up against the Sixers.