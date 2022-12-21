Williams (illness) is available Wednesday against the Pacers, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.
Williams was listed as probable ahead of Wednesday's matchup due to a non-COVID illness, but he'll be able to play through the ailment. He started Sunday's game against Orlando with Jayson Tatum (personal) sidelined but should return to a bench role Wednesday since Tatum will be back in action.
