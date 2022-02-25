Williams will come off the bench Thursday against Brooklyn, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
With Robert Williams returning to the court after a two-game absence prior to the break, Williams will shift to the bench after starting the previous two games. He's averaging 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 23.2 minutes per game this season.
