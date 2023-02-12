Williams will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Williams started in both of the Celtics' past two games while Al Horford (knee) was sidelined, but the fourth-year player will return to his familiar bench gig with Horford rejoining the starting five Sunday. Even though Horford and fellow frontcourt starter Robert Williams aren't expected to face significant restrictions Sunday, Grant Williams could still be in store for a sizable reserve role while the Celtics are without Jaylen Brown (face), Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) and Marcus Smart (ankle).