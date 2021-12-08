Williams will come off the bench Tuesday against the Lakers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
With both Al Horford and Robert Williams available, Grant Williams will come off the bench. In his last five appearances as a reserve, he's averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.6 minutes.
