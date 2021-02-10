Williams will come off the bench Tuesday against the Jazz.
After a two-game stint in the starting five, Williams will come off the bench with coach Brad Stevens opting to start both Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson in the frontcourt. When coming off the bench this season, Williams is averaging 6.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 17.6 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Starting Friday•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Shines in 27 minutes off bench•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Another disappointing start•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Does little in starting role•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Joins starting five•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Not on injury report•