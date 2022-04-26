Williams accumulated 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 33 minutes during Monday's 116-112 victory over Brooklyn.

Williams registered six games with four-plus threes this season, and he tacked on another such performance Monday. He's now logged over 30 minutes in each of the past three games, emerging as an impactful contributor in Boston's scheme.