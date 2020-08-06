Williams posted three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in Wednesday's 149-115 win over Brooklyn.

Williams was one of eight reserves to receive minutes during the blowout win. Unlike many of Boston's other reserves, Williams has appeared in all four Orlando bubble games for the Celtics. Don't expect flashy numbers from the rookie. Williams earns his minutes via solid defense, quality picks and extra passes. He'll probably again see the court, but in limited minutes, on Friday versus the second-place Raptors.