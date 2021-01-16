Williams (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in Friday's 124-97 win over the Magic.

Williams was placed in the protocol last weekend when he was determined to be a close contact of Robert Williams -- who tested positive for COVID-19 -- but the former only ended up missing one game after the Celtics had three consecutive contests postponed. After clearing the protocol ahead of Friday's game, Williams stepped into the starting five in place of Jayson Tatum, who also tested positive for the virus. Despite the enhanced role, Williams was unable to make much of an impact on the box score, as Jaylen Brown, Jeff Teague and Marcus Smart dominated the usage on the top unit in the blowout.