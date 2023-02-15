Williams finished with 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 48 minutes during Tuesday's 131-125 overtime loss to the Bucks.

With the Celtics missing Jayson Tatum (illness), Jaylen Brown (face) and others from the rotation, Williams saw his biggest workload of the season and turned it into his second double-double. The 24-year-old has started three of the last four games, averaging 10.5 points, 8.0 boards, 4.8 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.0 steals in 36.3 minutes over that stretch, and his minutes and fantasy value should remain elevated until Boston begins to get healthier.