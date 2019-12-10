Celtics' Grant Williams: Drains first three-pointer
Williams produced three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 13 minutes in Monday's 110-88 home win over Cleveland.
After missing the first 25 three point attempts of his NBA career, Williams finally drained a jumper from three land during Monday's blowout home win over the Cavs. And, frankly, the Boston bench reaction was hysterical. Williams' minutes will probably stay small with the return of Gordon Hayward (hand). Rookies Williams and Carson Edwards are still struggling to find their roles for a Boston team that is still undefeated (10-0) at home. The C's now travel to Indiana for Wednesday's match-up with the Pacers.
