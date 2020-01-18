Play

Williams will start Saturday's game against the Suns, voice of the Boston Celtics Sean Grande reports.

With Kemba Walker (knee) and Jaylen Brown (thumb) out, coach Brad Stevens will opt to switch things up, giving Williams the second start of his career. In the eight games that Williams has seen 20-plus minutes, he's averaged 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

