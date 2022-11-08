Williams will start Monday's contest against the Grizzlies, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The 23-year-old forward will make his first start of the season during Monday's matchup against Memphis. Williams averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists across his 21 starts over the course of last season.
