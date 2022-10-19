Williams recorded 15 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and one assist over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 126-117 win over the 76ers.

Williams came off the bench and scored 10 of his 15 points and played 15 of his 24 minutes in the second half. While he struggled shooting in the preseason -- he made just 43.3 percent of his tries -- he had no trouble Tuesday, sinking every shot attempt. The 23-year-old had his best season last year and had some pivotal moments in the playoffs as the Celtics made it to the NBA Finals. He's likely to continue to play an important role and receive consistent minutes for Boston, especially with Robert Williams out for a while.