Williams will start Monday's Game 4 against Milwaukee, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
With Robert Williams out of the mix due to knee soreness, Williams will draw his first start of the postseason. He's averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks through his first three games of the series against the Bucks.
