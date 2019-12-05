Celtics' Grant Williams: Enters starting five
Williams is starting Wednesday against the Heat, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.
With Marcus Smart (oblique/illness) unavailable, Williams will join Boston's starting five for the first time all season. When seeing at least 20 minutes this season, the rookie is averaging 5.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
