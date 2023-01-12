Williams is in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Pelicans.
Williams will replace Robert Williams (knee) in the starting lineup Wednesday. The 24-year-old forward is averaging 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 31.1 minutes across his previous 14 starts.
