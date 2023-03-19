Williams closed with 23 points (8-16 FG, 7-12 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 loss to Utah.

Although he was denied a potential game-winner by Waker Kessler, Williams put together a strong performance in his 22nd start of the season. With Marcus Smart (hip), Al Horford (back) and Robert Williams (hamstring) sidelined, Williams provided much-needed size against the Jazz, who would have dominated the frontcourt without his insertion. Williams has only averaged 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds this season, and Saturday's performance wasn't indicative of his regular results. Although he's often utilized when the Celtics need a bigger lineup, Williams' fantasy value is limited.