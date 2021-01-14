Williams (COVID-19) is expected to be available for Friday's game against the Magic, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

While the Celtics will still be without some key players, it looks as though Williams and Tristan Thompson are on track to return to action. For Williams, it would be his first action since last Wednesday (Jan. 16), when he played 28 minutes and finished with five points and six boards in a narrow win over Miami.