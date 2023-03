Williams (illness) is expected to play Thursday against Milwaukee, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Williams was questionable ahead of Thursday's matchup due to his non-COVID illness, but coach Joe Mazzulla believes the 24-year-old will be able to suit up against the Bucks. He's come off the bench in his last four appearances and has averaged 7.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game during that time.