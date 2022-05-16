Williams accumulated 27 points (10-22 FG, 7-18 3Pt), six rebounds and two blocks over 39 minutes during Sunday's 109-81 victory over the Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Bucks' defensive gameplan forced Williams to take an uncharacteristically large amount of shots, but the defensive-minded forward reveled in the moment and exploded for career highs in made threes and points. The third-year forward scored 20-plus points twice in the second-round series against the Bucks, but he totaled just 28 points in the other five games. Despite the breakout performance, it's likely the Tennessee product's role is reduced during the Eastern Conference Finals with Robert Williams (knee) expected to be available with no minutes restrictions.