Williams (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Wednesday's 117-113 win over the Cavaliers.

With Jaylen Brown (personal) returning from a one-game absence, Boston had all of its key players available for one of the few occasions all season. Due to Cleveland keeping the game competitive until the bitter end, all five of the Boston starters logged 30-plus-minutes, but it was still surprising that head coach Joe Mazzulla opted not to turn to Williams off the bench behind sixth man Derrick White (25 minutes) and seventh man Malcolm Brogdon (23 minutes). Instead, Mazzulla turned to Mike Muscala (11 minutes) and Sam Hauser (nine minutes) to round out a tight nine-man rotation, resulting in Williams failing to see the court for the first time since Oct. 28, when he sat out while serving a suspension. It's uncertain if Williams will regularly find himself outside of the rotation moving forward, but it's clear that his playing time will be suppressed now that the Celtics are back to full strength.