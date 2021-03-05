Williams tallied 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal during Thursday's win over Toronto.

Williams was fantastic off the bench in 21 minutes, as the forward recorded his best offensive outing of the season with a new season high while draining three threes. Williams produced a total of just 21 points during the past 13 games leading up to Thursday which included five DNP-coach's decisions.