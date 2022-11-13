Williams logged 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 45 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 victory over the Pistons.

Williams is not known for being one of the top offensive threats on the Celtics roster, but he stepped his game up with Jaylen Brown (knee) sidelined and that resulted in his first double-double of the campaign. This was only his fourth start of the season, but he has scored in double digits in two games in a row and that is certainly a positive trend. The lack of consistency in his role limits his upside, though.