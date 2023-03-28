Williams (illness) has been upgraded to available for Tuesday's matchup against the Wizards.
Williams will presumably garner his usual bench role while playing through an illness. Over his last seven appearances (one start), Williams has averaged 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game.
