Williams grabbed one rebound and missed his only shot across seven minutes in Wednesday's 107-93 opening season loss in Philadelphia.

Wednesday marked Grant Williams' professional debut for the Celtics. The 22nd pick in last summer's draft saw only modest playing time in the loss. Williams is considered a "glue guy" who'll do the dirty work down low and deliver the occasional crisp assist. He's not expected to post gaudy stats. Fellow rookie Carsen Edwards also saw some run (11 minutes).