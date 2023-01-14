Williams is not starting Saturday against the Hornets, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Williams will head to the bench to make way for Horford. The former Tennessee standout is averaging 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game when coming off the bench.
More News
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Enters starting lineup•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Hits for season-high 20•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Serves up a donut Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Strong game off bench Sunday•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Available Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Likely to play against Indiana•