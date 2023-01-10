Williams ended with 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 37 minutes off the bench during Monday's 107-99 victory over Chicago.

It was the best scoring performance of the season for the fourth-year forward, who finished second on Boston to Jayson Tatum's 32. Williams's production has been erratic lately however, and over the last 10 games he's scored in double digits only three times, averaging 7.8 points, 5.1 boards, 1.5 assists and 1.3 threes in 24.0 minutes a night off the bench.