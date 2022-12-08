Williams is in the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Williams will replace Derrick White in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game. Williams will start alongside Blake Griffin in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Scores 10 points in start•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Starting Sunday•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Moves to starting role Sunday•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Moves back to bench against Dallas•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Another double-digit performance•