Celtics' Grant Williams: Invisible in Tuesday's win
Williams had just two rebounds in nine minutes during Tuesday's 109-92 victory over Charlotte.
Williams missed all three of his shot attempts in what was a disappointing performance. Despite the game going into garbage time, Williams was unable to capitalize. He has had moments of relevance this season, although they typically come when the Celtics are down on troops. He is able to do a bit of everything when afforded meaningful minutes; however, that is not happening on a regular basis.
